The Washington Wizards announced Sunday they have waived former Virginia Tech star Justin Robinson.
The rookie point guard had been moving back and forth from the Wizards to their NBA G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, this season. He played in nine games for the Wizards (including one this month), averaging 1.4 points, 0.8 assists and 5.4 minutes. He played in 18 games for Capital City (including one this month), averaging 14.2 points, 6.1 assists and 32.8 minutes.
Robinson, Tech's career assists leader, signed with the Wizards as an undrafted free agent last June. He made the Wizards' 15-man regular-season roster in October.
