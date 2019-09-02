BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente wants the NCAA to weigh in on the play TyJuan Garbutt suffered an undisclosed injury.
The Hokies coaching staff submitted the play to the NCAA to see whether or not it was an illegal blindside block.
“I did look at it and we turned it in and we’ll see,” Fuente said on Monday. “Like, my opinion doesn’t matter. We’ll turn it in. I’m anxious to see from the league to see if we’re all on the same page of what we’re looking for and how the block is going to be officiated.”
The NCAA changed the rules in the offseason by making “an open field block against an opponent that is initiated from outside the opponent’s field of vision, or otherwise in such a manner that the opponent cannot reasonably defend himself against the block” a 15-yard penalty.
Garbutt, who was chasing down a screen pass to tight end Korab Idrizi on Boston College's second offensive series, was knocked out of bounds by running back Travis Levy. Garbutt was looking in the opposite direction when Levy came across the field and lowered his shoulder into the defensive end.
The broadcast didn’t show the aftermath of the play — it was unclear if Garbutt stayed on the ground — but Jaevon Becton came running onto the field just before Boston College snapped the ball on the next play.
Garbutt didn’t return in the 35-28 loss and his status remains unknown for Tech's Week 2 game against Old Dominion.
While college coaching staffs routinely submit plays for review, the blindside blocking rule was one Fuente was concerned about all the way back in the spring when the rules were announced.
“The biggest rule change is the blocking,” Fuente said in April. “There’s no blindside block. You can’t use forcible contact on a blindside block. I do not know, as we stand here right now, what a legal blindside block is. I don’t know. I’m hopeful at our ACC meetings we’ll get some video of what that looks like. Because I don’t know.”
It’s why Virginia Tech made the rule a point of emphasis throughout the spring.
“You’ll probably have some innocent guys get penalties that are trying to do it the right way in the name of safety. I think that type of collateral damage is a good thing for our game,” Fuente said. “So yeah, we’ve drilled it and we’ve spent time with it, because it affects everybody too. It affects guys on defense as well. So we think we’ve done a good job teaching it. I’m anxious to see what the league thinks of that play and how it’s going to be officiated.”
