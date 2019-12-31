CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t want the “junk” that happened in the pregame to overshadow what turned out to be an excellent football game on Tuesday.
That “junk” included Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden punching DaShawn Crawford before the game.
Bowden put up 300-plus yards and threw the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left on the clock, but before all that he was in the middle of a scuffle between the teams during pregame warmups that was caught on camera by ESPN.
After arriving at Bank of America Stadium, players from both teams took the field for some early stretching without pads. They had to be separated multiple times during the brief time they shared the field with Bowden even throwing a punch during the exchange.
Bowden wasn’t flagged for the incident because officials don’t take over “jurisdiction” of the field until 60 minutes before kickoff. Tech and Kentucky players clashed on the field at 10:30 a.m., a full 90 minutes before the scheduled noon start time.
In the NCAA 2019 rulebook, it’s the first rule listed in the section about officials.
“I don’t know who allegedly got or didn’t get (punched) — I don’t know anything about that,” Fuente said. “I know we had a team meeting after it and they basically said, ‘we’re going to look into it, you guys talk to your teams.’ So I went in and talked to our team about exactly what we expected of them.”
The tensions between the programs started earlier in the week thanks to an incident at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Video of the exchange showed a group of unidentified Tech players yelling obscenities at a group of Kentucky players that included Bowden.
During the Belk Bowl media day, Bowden said the incident his bowl game was “ruined a little bit” by the encounter and wouldn’t answer questions about Virginia Tech during the 45-minute plus session with reporters.
After the game, Bowden apologized for punching Virginia Tech defensive lineman DaShawn Crawford after winning the game's MVP honors.
“It’s a lot of emotion,” Bowden said. “I could have hurt my team and not been out there tonight with them, so I just apologized to my program, my teammates. I did it before the game, I apologized to them guys. We respect Virginia Tech. And I could go back I wouldn’t do it.”
While the first quarter featured four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties (three were on Kentucky), there was little evidence of the pregame exchange the rest of the game.
Tech players downplayed the incident after the game.
“It makes the game a little heated and it makes the game better,” Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “It gives it a little bit of excitement for the fans, but it’s great.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.