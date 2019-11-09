Divine Deablo
Courtesy of Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday against Wake Forest. 

It's the second time this season he's earned the honor and a record-setting fourth time in his career. 

Deablo had a huge game last week against Notre Dame with five solo tackles, an interception and 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown. It was the longest-ever fumble return for Tech going back to at least 1987. 

The defender has 48 tackles (26 solo) with three for a loss and a forced fumble this season. 

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times.

