BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is handing out two No. 25 jerseys for the first time.
Linebacker Rayshard Ashby and tight end Dalton Keene will both wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey for Friday's game at Virginia.
It's the second time both players have earned the honor. Ashby wore No. 25 earlier this season against North Carolina. Keene wore it last year against Boston College.
Both players have been key contributors for Tech this season.
Ashby has won ACC Linebacker of the Week honors five times this season. He has 99 tackles (tied for fourth in the ACC) and 14.5 tackles for a loss (tied for fourth in the conference).
Keene has 19 catches with 220 yards with four touchdowns this season. He's moved around all over the field even spending time as the team's backup running back.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.
The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.
