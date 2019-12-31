CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech announced place kicker Brian Johnson will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in the Belk Bowl.
It's the first time Johnson has earned the honor.
The Washington, D.C. native is 16 of 20 on field goal attempts this season. He's made all 14 of his attempts inside the 40-yard this season. Johnson is perfect on 45 extra-point tries. He connected on a career-long 47-yard field goal against Virginia in the regular season finale (he was 3 of 3 in the loss).
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.
The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.
Previous
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.