BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech backup safety Devon Hunter will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey for the first time his career on Saturday. 

The Hokies kicks off at 4 p.m. against Rhode Island at Lane Stadium. 

Hunter, who has two tackles this season, has played on special teams and rotated in strong safety once or twice a game for Reggie Floyd. The former Indian River standout redshirted last year.

The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.

