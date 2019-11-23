James Mitchell
Courtesy of Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey against Pittsburgh. 

It's the first time the sophomore has earned the honor. 

Mitchell has 18 catches for 325 yards and five touchdowns (three rushing). He had a four catches for a career-high 90 yards in a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech last week. 

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times.

