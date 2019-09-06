BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver Divine Deablo will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey for the team's home opener against Old Dominion on Saturday.
It's the third time Deablo has earned the honor. Deablo was a true freshman when he was selected to wear No. 25, in a 39-36 win over Pittsburgh, for the first time. He forced a fumble on kickoff coverage in the win.
Deablo had 10 tackles (five solo) with .5 for a loss in Tech's 35-28 loss to Boston College. He had 55 tackles (35 solo) with two pass breakups in 11 games last season.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.
The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.
