BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday against Notre Dame.
It's the first time the redshirt freshman has earned the honor.
The reserve defensive back played the entire second half and all six overtimes for Virginia Tech in a 43-41 win over North Carolina for an injured Caleb Farley. While Chatman has played in all seven games this season, this was his first extended playing time on defense of his career. He had a career-high five tackles (two solo) in the win.
“It was a pretty big moment for me,” Chatman said.
The Virginia Beach native has 10 tackles on the season.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.
The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.
