BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey against Miami this weekend. It's the first time the fourth-year junior has received the honor. The Venice, Florida native is one of the Hokies' co-captains this season. 

Hewitt has 11 tackles (two solo) this season with a sack and quarterback hurry in four starts. 

The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.

