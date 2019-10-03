BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jarrod Hewitt will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey against Miami this weekend. It's the first time the fourth-year junior has received the honor. The Venice, Florida native is one of the Hokies' co-captains this season.
Hewitt has 11 tackles (two solo) this season with a sack and quarterback hurry in four starts.
The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.
Previous
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.