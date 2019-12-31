mg vt notre dame 100818 (copy)

Kicker Brian Johnson (left) and punter/holder Oscar Bradburn (right) are both returning for Virginia Tech this fall.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech announced place kicker Brian Johnson will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in the Belk Bowl. 

It's the first time Johnson has earned the honor. 

The Washington, D.C. native is 16 of 20 on field goal attempts this season. He's made all 14 of his attempts inside the 40-yard this season. Johnson is perfect on 45 extra-point tries. He connected on a career-long 47-yard field goal against Virginia in the regular season finale (he was 3 of 3 in the loss). 

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.

