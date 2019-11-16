ATLANTA — Virginia Tech safety Khalil Ladler will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday against Georgia Tech.
It's the second time in his career he's earned the honor.
The fourth-year junior has 13 tackles (six solo) and one pass breakup this season. He made a pair of key stops against North Carolina in overtime playing for an injured Chamarri Conner.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.
The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.
