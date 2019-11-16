Khalil Ladler
Courtesy of Virginia Tech

ATLANTA — Virginia Tech safety Khalil Ladler will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday against Georgia Tech. 

It's the second time in his career he's earned the honor. 

The fourth-year junior has 13 tackles (six solo) and one pass breakup this season. He made a pair of key stops against North Carolina in overtime playing for an injured Chamarri Conner. 

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.

Previous

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments