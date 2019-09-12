Dylan Rivers
BLACKSBURG — The No. 25 jersey is staying with the defense for the third straight week. 

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced linebacker Dylan Rivers will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey against Furman on Saturday. It will be the first time Rivers will wear the jersey.

Rivers has one tackle in two games this season as part of Tech's kick coverage unit.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.

The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.

