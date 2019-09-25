BLACKSBURG — Punter Oscar Bradburn will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey for the third time in his career when Virginia Tech hosts Duke on Friday night at Lane Stadium.
The Sydney, Australia native leads the ACC averaging 50.1 yards per punt. That number is also second in the FBS. He is second with seven punts of 50 yards or more. Seven of his 13 punts in 2019 have been downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Bradburn's 69-yard punt against Old Dominion is the longest in the ACC this season. His 66-yarder against Furman was second.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.
The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.
