BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety Tyree Rodgers will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey when the team opens the season on Saturday at Boston College.
It will be the first time the fourth-year junior has been selected for the honor.
Rodgers, a New Jersey native, has played in 19 career games (three starts). He had 18 tackles (11 solo) with one for a loss and a forced fumble last season. He forced the turnover during a memorable goal line stand at North Carolina that set Tech’s game-winning 18-play, 98-yard drive.
While Rodgers missed spring practice with an undisclosed injury, he’s listed on the depth chart as the team’s No. 2 free safety behind Divine Deablo.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente established the tradition of a special teams player wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in 2016 as a tribute to his predecessor.
The Hokies added a new annual tradition this season with the No. 1 jersey going to Reggie Floyd. The players came up with the idea of voting to give the number — it was previously off limits — to someone with a team-first attitude that brought some “swag” to the field.
