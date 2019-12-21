BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente left it up to Bud Foster to shape the team’s staff on the defensive side of the ball for his final game in the Belk Bowl.
The Hokies let go of defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell and defensive line coach Charley Wiles at the end of the regular season.
Fuente has since added Darryl Tapp and Tracy Claeys to the staff — Tapp has been labeled a general defensive assistant and Claeys will coach the linebackers next season — but neither will coach in the bowl game.
Foster was excited to have both on campus this week to observe practice and participate in team meetings.
“I really like some of their input and feedback and that type of thing,” Foster said. “And the one thing that I’m taking from that is they’re great hires. And obviously Darryl knows the expectations and the traditions here. Coach Claeys is an outstanding coach in his own right and is going to be a great asset to Justin Hamilton.”
For the practice leading up to the Belk Bowl (and the game itself), Pierson Prioleau is coaching the defensive backs, Zach Sparber is coaching the defensive line and Jack Tyler is working as a defensive assistant.
Prioleau will be in the press box for the game filling the role Mitchell played on the staff on game day.
The former Hokies defender is capping off his first year on the team’s staff as director of player development for the defense, the role Justin Hamilton had before getting promoted to safeties coach. Prioleau had been coaching at Radford high school since 2011 before returning to his alma mater.
Tyler, a former Tech linebacker, is a quality control staff for the defense while Sparber is a defensive graduate assistant.
Fuente hopes to announce permanent hires for the defensive backs and defensive line vacancies sometime in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.