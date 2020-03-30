BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech athletic department won’t feel much of an impact from the stay-at-home order Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued on Monday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Virginia residents are now required to stay home through June 10 unless they are traveling to work, seeking medical attention or obtaining certain goods and services.
Tech closed its athletic facilities — weight rooms, locker rooms and other areas — to student-athletes on March 20, according to a department spokesperson. The limited number of students on campus combined with the hours needed to properly clean the weight rooms made keeping them open a challenge.
“It wasn’t something we could sustain indefinitely,” a spokesperson said.
The decision was made in conjunction with the university as it sought to limit access to as many buildings as possible campus wide. Tech had closed its recreational sports facilities on March 17.
Tech’s athletic trainers worked last week to get student-athletes rehabbing injuries on campus assigned to out-patient facilities. A spokesman said about 30 student-athletes from all sports are currently doing outpatient rehab. The only thing currently occurring in the training room are doctor’s visits that are approved by the head athletic trainer on an as-needed basis.
When the governor’s order was put in place on Monday, most coaching staffs and athletic department personnel were already working remotely as well. The NCAA put a recruiting dead period in place in the wake of the outbreak while the ACC has canceled all athletic activities through the end of the 2019-20 academic calendar year.
The only real activity around the Jamerson Athletic Center is the ongoing construction projects, which as of Monday afternoon remained active. The football team's weight room is currently undergoing a $4.5 million renovation and a new $20.4 million student-athlete performance center is being constructed. Both were expected to be completed by the fall.
