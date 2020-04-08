BLACKSBURG — The lunch pail is punching off the clock.
The iconic symbol that defined Virginia Tech’s defense during the Bud Foster-era won’t be given out to players anymore on a weekly basis. The decision was made after Tech athletic director Whit Babcock consulted with head coach Justin Fuente, Foster and new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.
Hamilton was promoted to defensive coordinator in December after spending a year as the team’s safeties coach.
He played for retired coach Frank Beamer and Foster from 2002-05. The team’s defensive coaching staff saw major turnover after Foster stepped down with the addition of Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp as co-defensive line coaches, Ryan Smith as defensive backs coach and Tracy Claeys as the new linebackers coach.
“Justin Hamilton’s position, which I take a lot of stock in as a former player who probably carried the thing, he didn’t move into Bud’s office – it’s hard to follow a legend, so that’s a long way of saying we need people to create their own program, not just an extension of the last one, but we’re not going to shy away from the lunch pail,” Babcock said on a conference call with reporters. “You’ll just see it being used a little less and we will always celebrate that era and not shy away from it, but that will be different and change.”
Foster holds the copyright to Virginia Tech’s lunch pail, but was willing to let the team continue using it for as long as it wanted.
“We will still use the lunch pail somewhat,” Babcock said. “It’s obviously on coach Foster’s banner. It will be displayed and that era of history will be one that we will always brag on and be proud of.”
Foster and then co-defensive coordinator Rod Sharpless came up with the lunch pail idea leading up to the 1995 season as a way to symbolize the kind of blue collar defense they wanted. They set out on a nation-wide search assisted by administrators, coaches and spouses to find the perfect looking lunch pail.
“We just had our first back-to-back winning seasons, but what was going to separate us?” Foster said back in the fall. “We wanted something solid, that’s there. That would really mean something. You know, Virginia, North Carolina and Penn State were all really good at the time. We were surrounded.”
Sharpless found one in the suburbs of Trenton, New Jersey from his mother-in-law’s neighbor. The lunch pail was changed out from time to time as it suffered the wear and tear of a college football season, but the tradition lasted until Foster stepped down at the end of the 2019 season.
Foster would start out the week of practice by putting the lunch pail in the locker of a deserving player. The honor could rotate weekly or stay with the same player for weeks on end. Linebacker Rayshard Ashby held onto it for much of the 2019 season.
“It was a goal line of mine,” Ashby said. “I knew it would take hard work. It means a lot to carry it, the tradition it upholds and to get to that standard. I just appreciate it so much.”
The lunch pail holder was responsible for bringing the pail to meetings and practice as well as the game. The content of the lunch pail varied every season.
It took on a special significance in 2007 when the football team put the names and ribbons of the 32 victims killed in an on-campus shooting.
Foster gave the lunch pail Tech used last year to his longtime defensive line coach Charley Wiles, but had a few replacement ready to go if Tech was going to continue with the tradition.
Wiles was only the second person to be awarded a permanent possession of one. New co-defensive line coach Darryl Tapp was given one at the end of his playing career.
Babcock knows it will be hard for fans to turn the page on that era of Virginia Tech football, but the athletic director is hopes they will understand it was a decision no one in the department took lightly.
“I would say this to our fans, if Bud Foster is OK with it, and Justin Hamilton is OK with it as the defensive coordinator and former player, Justin Fuente is OK with it and I’m OK with it, I hope our fans are going to be OK with it,” Babcock said.
