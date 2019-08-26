BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech players are setting their alarms for earlier in the morning this fall.
The Hokies have scheduled morning practices in 2019 in a change from the previous three seasons under coach Justin Fuente.
Fuente put the plan in place before Tech practiced in the spring when it became clear the majority of players would struggle to schedule classes in the fall with afternoon practices. Tech had a trial run of morning practices in the spring then transitioned back to them before the start of classes last week.
“I think the players have liked it,” Fuente said. “They liked it in spring.”
The scheduling change will have more of an impact on Tech’s assistant coaches in the coming weeks.
“Tuesday’s practice five or six hours earlier than it used to be,” Fuente said. “That chunk of time you are not game planning. You have already practiced on Tuesday. The time for prep for the Tuesday is minimized.”
That will put pressure on coaches to get more done on Sunday. On most Saturdays that won’t be a problem, but late kickoffs and road games could present some complications.
“We’ve got to get more on Sunday, which we don’t have a problem doing, but if you play a late game in Florida at eight o’clock at night, you’ve got to have a lot of stuff done on Sunday,” Fuente said. “...I’m anxious to see how it all works out. I know when I was a coordinator what it look for me to feel comfortable with what we were doing. The timeline has moved up a little bit for the coaches. It should be interesting to see how that goes.
Virginia Tech has a return trip scheduled to Florida for a game against Miami on Oct. 5. When the Hokies played Florida State in 2018, the game didn’t get done until 11:18 p.m. The team didn’t leave Doak Campbell until well after midnight.
The only primetime game Virginia Tech has scheduled in September is on a Friday against Duke on Sept. 27 at Lane Stadium.