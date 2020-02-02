Former Virginia Tech defensive back Kendall Fuller made a leaping interception with 57 seconds left to seal Kansas City’s 31-20 win over San Francisco in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
The Chiefs erased a 10-point second half scoring three touchdowns in the final seven minutes.
Fuller, who was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, was traded to Kansas City after the 2017 season.
He had four tackles on Sunday (three solo) and also broke up a pass with San Francisco at midfield late in the game to become the first Tech alum to win a Super Bowl since Kam Chancellor did it with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.
The Hokies now have 13 different former players to be part of a Super Bowl winning team (tight end Carroll Dale, defensive tackle Tom Beasley and running back Vaughn Hebron each won two).
Fuller signed with Virginia Tech as a five-star rated defensive back out of Good Counsel High School in Maryland. He was rated the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2013 class and is the second highest rated overall signee in program history, according to 247 Sports. He was first-team All-ACC as a sophomore with 54 tackles and two interceptions.
The defensive back is the youngest of four brothers (Vincent, Corey and Kyle), who all went on to play in the NFL after their collegiate careers at Virginia Tech. Kendall is the first one to play in a Super Bowl.
