GREENSBORO — After a stellar regular season, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team fizzled in the ACC tournament.
Thirteenth-seeded Wake Forest knocked off the fifth-seeded Hokies 58-55 in the second round of the tournament Thursday.
Virginia Tech (21-9) had won 11 league games in the regular season — its most ACC wins ever. But Tech, which had a first-round bye, went one-and-done in the tournament.
"We're very disappointed," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We didn't play well today at all. We never really got in sync. Foul trouble early in the first half kind of limited us to try to get into a flow."
The Hokies went 0-1 at the ACC tournament for the first time in three years.
"It's frustrating because we know how good we are when we play well together," said Tech freshman center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 15 points and seven rebounds. "But that's kind of something we've struggled with all year, is we don't all play well together at the same time. And that's what you need in March. And we didn't do that today."
The Demon Deacons (16-15) led the entire fourth quarter.
"In postseason play, you've got to be locked in from start to finish," Tech guard Aisha Sheppard said. "We were locked in at times, but not throughout the whole 40 minutes. And I think that Wake Forest was.
"[The loss] is very, very disappointing."
The Hokies are still a safe bet to receive an NCAA tournament bid on March 16 for the first time in 14 years. ESPN had projected Tech to make the field as a No. 7 seed in its latest "bracketology" late Tuesday night. Tech entered Wednesday ranked No. 33 in the NCAA's RPI.
But the Hokies will not be entering the NCAAs on a roll. They have lost three of their last four games.
"We need a break," Brooks said. "Everybody's kind of fried. … I think we're an NCAA team. But I think the part that excites me the most is … we're going to play against people we haven't seen for the last two and a half months."
"We've just got to lock in and go back and really watch film and self-reflect," Tech point guard Taja Cole said. "We'll be fine."
Tech had shot 53.4% from the field in a 73-62 win at Wake on Feb. 16. Kitley had 21 points and 14 rebounds in that game, while Cole had 20 points and nine assists.
But the Hokies shot just 36.8% from the field Thursday. They shot 26.7% from 3-point range.
"Liz was dealing with double teams a lot today," Brooks said. "They probably felt a little bit more comfortable in doing so because we didn't have our outside shot flowing."
Kitley was 5 of 10 from the field Thursday; she also had five of Tech's 16 turnovers. Cole had eight points, three assists and three turnovers.
"At our place, we let them establish Kitley way early," said Wake coach Jen Hoover, a William Byrd graduate. "Maya Banks did a great job defensively [against Kitley on Thursday].
"Cole got out on us in transition as well at our place. … Today we didn't allow them to do that."
Virginia Tech was 3 of 4 from 3-point range in the first quarter but 1 of 11 from that distance the rest of the game.
Tech guard Dara Mabrey (12 points) made all three of her 3-point attempts in the first quarter but was 1 of 7 from that distance the rest of the game.
"Early, … she was … hitting her step-back," Hoover said. "I challenged them … to lock that back up."
Sheppard was held to two points (13 below her average). She was 1 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 5 from 3-point territory.
"I just couldn't get to my spots today," Sheppard said.
Wake shot 53.8% from the field in the fourth quarter to Tech's 30%.
Tech's Trinity Baptiste (10 points) sank two free throws to cut the lead to 56-53 with 40.2 seconds to go.
After snaring a defensive rebound, Kitley scored to cut the lead to 56-55 with 14.2 seconds left.
Tech was not in the bonus yet, so the Hokies then had to commit three fouls to get Wake to the free-throw line.
Gina Conti made two free throws to extend the lead to 58-55 with 8.9 seconds left.
Cole missed a layup with three seconds left and Sheppard missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Ivana Raca had 16 points for the Demon Deacons.
Wake, which beat North Carolina in the first round Tuesday, will face Florida State in Friday's quarterfinals. Wake became the first No. 13 seed to reach the quarterfinals in five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.