Women’s Basketball
Sunday
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: ACC Network
Records: Virginia 11-15, 6-9 ACC; Virginia Tech 20-6, 10-5.
Notes: Virginia Tech is tied for third place with Florida State and Duke. UVa is in 10th place. … Virginia Tech was projected to make the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed in ESPN’s latest “bracketology” on Tuesday. … UVa’s Jocelyn Willoughby leads the ACC with an average of 19.5 points, while Aisha Sheppard averages 15.0 points for the Hokies. … Virginia Tech beat UVa 69-61 on Jan. 19. UVa led by 13 points at halftime. … A win Sunday would give Tech three straight victories in the series for the first time. … A win Sunday would also give Tech 11 conference wins for the first time since the 2000-01 season, when the Hokies went 11-5 in Big East play.
— Mark Berman
