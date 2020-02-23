VT logo

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Virginia 11-15, 6-9 ACC; Virginia Tech 20-6, 10-5.

Notes: Virginia Tech is tied for third place with Florida State and Duke. UVa is in 10th place. … Virginia Tech was projected to make the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed in ESPN’s latest “bracketology” on Tuesday. … UVa’s Jocelyn Willoughby leads the ACC with an average of 19.5 points, while Aisha Sheppard averages 15.0 points for the Hokies. … Virginia Tech beat UVa 69-61 on Jan. 19. UVa led by 13 points at halftime. … A win Sunday would give Tech three straight victories in the series for the first time. … A win Sunday would also give Tech 11 conference wins for the first time since the 2000-01 season, when the Hokies went 11-5 in Big East play.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

