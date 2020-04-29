Cartier Diarra has withdrawn from the NBA draft, erasing any doubt that he will play for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team next season.
Diarra, who started at point guard for Kansas State last season, entered the transfer portal last month. He announced in late March that he had decided to join the Hokies as a graduate transfer.
But Diarra also entered the draft last month.
The deadline for underclassmen to enter the draft was Sunday, so the NBA announced its official list of early-entry draft candidates late Tuesday night. Diarra was not on the list.
Tech coach Mike Young confirmed Wednesday that Diarra had indeed withdrawn from the draft and will definitely suit up for the Hokies.
Diarra averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 assists for Kansas State last season. He was rated the No. 5 graduate transfer in the nation by ESPN.
There are 205 players on the NBA early-entry list, including 42 international players.
The list includes Virginia's Jay Huff, who averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds as a fourth-year junior.
Under NCAA rules, Huff has until June 3 to withdraw from the draft and keep his college eligibility.
The 7-foot-1 Huff had said earlier this month that he had applied to get draft feedback from the NBA's undergraduate advisory committee.
Prospects might not get much other feedback this spring before they must decide whether to stay in the draft or return to school. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, players might not get the chance to showcase their wares in the NBA combine or in individual workouts with teams.
The list of early-entry candidates does not include Carlik Jones, who is transferring from Radford to Louisville. Jones said earlier this month he had received feedback from the NBA's advisory committee and would be making a decision on whether or not to enter the draft.
Also missing from the list is Landers Nolley II, who is transferring from Virginia Tech to Memphis. Nolley had announced Sunday he would enter the draft but told the Memphis Commercial Appeal later in the day that he had changed his mind.
In addition to Huff, other names of note on the official list include North Carolina's Cole Anthony; Duke's Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley; Louisville's Jordan Nwora; Clemson's Aamir Simms; N.C. State's D.J. Funderburk; Syracuse's Elijah Hughes; Florida State's Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams; Georgetown's Mac McClung; James Madison's Matt Lewis; Norfolk State's Jermaine Bishop; Hampton's Ben Stanley; and Richmond's Blake Francis, Jake Gilyard and Grant Golden.
The draft is scheduled for June 25 but might be postponed.
