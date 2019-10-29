BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech wrestling team could have a tough time throwing its weight around this season.
Last year, three Hokies won ACC titles and earned All-America honors. But only one of them is back.
Zack Zavatsky, a two-time All-American and three-time ACC champ, has graduated.
And an even bigger hole in the lineup was created when Mekhi Lewis, the first NCAA champion in the program's history, decided to redshirt this season to train for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials.
"You take a national champ out of anybody's lineup, it's 20-25 points at the NCAA tournament. That's significant," Hokies coach Tony Robie said. "I'm sure there'll be times throughout the course of the year where I'll be wishing Mekhi was competing in a Virginia Tech singlet.
"But … for Mekhi Lewis, the best thing for him … is to try to be the best in the world."
The 16th-ranked Hokies will be without six of last year's 10 starters when they host 13th-ranked Missouri in Saturday's season opener at Cassell Coliseum.
"We definitely have a lot of unknowns. We lost a lot," Robie said. "We're definitely going to have a ton of new faces in the lineup.
"But that being said, … we have a lot of capable guys stepping in that maybe people aren't aware of on the national wrestling scene."
The Hokies finished second at the ACC championships last season. It was the first season in seven years that Tech failed to win either the ACC regular-season title or the ACC tournament crown.
Tech finished 11th at last year's NCAA championships, snapping a string of six straight top-10 finishes at the NCAAs.
For years, Tech wrestlers dreamed of becoming the first one in the program to capture an NCAA crown.
Last season, it finally happened. Lewis, who was a redshirt freshman and only the eighth seed, won the NCAA title at 165 pounds.
"To kind of get it off the table and have someone do it the way Mekhi did and kind of set the standard with his work ethic and his dominance, … it kind of opened my eyes," fifth-year senior David McFadden said.
"Who's going to be the next national champion?" third-year sophomore Hunter Bolen said. "There's a lot of people in that wrestling room out there that want to be a national champion, too."
Lewis, who also won an ACC title last season, is permitted under NCAA rules to take an "Olympic redshirt" year and not lose a year of eligibility. He still practices with the team.
McFadden, a three-time All-American and two-time ACC champ, won the ACC title at 174 pounds last year. He then finished fifth in his weight class at the NCAAs.
He has dropped back down to his original weight class at Tech, 165 pounds, to take over for Lewis in that spot.
"Having a national champ out of the lineup is obviously not great, but … I'm going to try and pick back up right where he left off," McFadden said. "I've gotten on that [NCAA] podium three times, so obviously my last goal is to kind of get to that [top] step."
McFadden is ranked fourth nationally at 165 pounds.
"He has all the pieces of the puzzle that he needs to have to win it," Robie said.
Bolen, a Christiansburg High School graduate, will succeed Zavatsky at 184 pounds.
Bolen competed in the NCAAs at 174 pounds two seasons ago, when he was named the ACC freshman of the year.
"Coming from a pretty good high school program was definitely a big bonus coming into college wrestling," he said. "A lot of it's just the mindset you have to have. Some people have it and some people don't."
After redshirting last season for developmental reasons, Bolen is excited to be back in the Tech lineup.
"I gained a lot of knowledge last year," he said.
Bolen is ranked ninth nationally at 184.
"Hunter's a guy that can be in it to win it on Saturday night at the NCAA championships this year," Robie said. "When he's in attack mode, he's pretty damn good."
Mitch Moore, the ACC freshman of the year last season, is back at 141.
Moore's brother Brent, who won the ACC title at 141 pounds two seasons ago, is back after missing last season because of neck surgery. He will wrestle at 149 this year.
Korbin Myers, who wrestled at 133 last year, was injured in the offseason. The fifth-year senior will miss at least the first half of this season. He might wind up sitting out this season as a medical redshirt.
Saturday's opener against Missouri, which finished sixth at the NCAAs, will kick off a busy weekend for Tech.
Tech will host the Southeast Open at the Berglund Center in Roanoke on Sunday. About 400 wrestlers will participate, including some from Tech, Missouri, West Virginia and North Carolina.
On Nov. 10, the Hokies will wrestle outdoors for the first time. They will face No. 17 Northwestern in the "Mat on the Mound" at English Field, the home of the Tech baseball team.
"It just seemed like the ideal place to do an outdoor wrestling match at on campus," Robie said of the ballpark.
Other highlights of the season include a Nov. 17 visit to No. 3 Ohio State, which was the runner-up at the NCAAs; a Jan. 19 visit to No. 20 Cornell, which took seventh at the NCAAs; a Feb. 14 visit to No. 5 N.C. State, which is the defending ACC champ; and a Feb. 22 visit to No. 12 Pittsburgh.
"I think we'll surprise some people," Bolen said. "We'll do better than people think."
And then next fall, Lewis will be back in the lineup.
"Next year," said Bolen, "we're going to have a really good team."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.