Another key member of the Virginia Tech women's basketball team has entered the transfer portal.
Trinity Baptiste, the reigning ACC sixth player of the year, announced Tuesday on Twitter that she plans to transfer from Virginia Tech.
The Florida native averaged 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 23.0 minutes as a fourth-year junior this year.
The junior-college transfer played in every one of Tech's games during her two seasons with the Hokies.
"Thank you Hokie Nation for everything," Baptiste tweeted. "I gave everything I had to this program my last two years here. Everything I do and the game that I play is for God. I will allow God to guide me in the next chapter of my life. I am looking to be closer to home for family reasons."
Her decision means the Hokies are losing four of the top six players from a team that went 21-9 overall and 11-7 in the ACC. Sophomore guard Dara Mabrey entered the transfer portal last month. Point guard Taja Cole and power forward Lydia Rivers were graduate transfers.
Baptiste began her college career at Southland Conference member Sam Houston State but sat out the 2016-17 season there as a medical redshirt. She played for Northwest Florida State (Junior) College as a redshirt freshman the following season.
The 6-foot power forward averaged 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for Tech in the 2018-19 season. She started 19 games that year.
Baptiste started the first seven games this year before Tech coach Kenny Brooks decided to make Rivers a starter and bring Baptiste off the bench.
“She never once griped [about coming off the bench],” Brooks said last month. “She felt like if it was good for the team, it would be good for her."
Baptiste did so well in her reserve role that she was named the ACC sixth player of the year by the league's coaches last month.
She had 20 points in a victory over Boston College this year and 17 points in a win over Miami. She tallied 16 points in 15 minutes in a win over Duke.
“I had to get used to it at first,” she said last month about being a backup. “It wasn’t always easy. But I think it helped me become a better teammate, honestly, just being on the bench with the freshmen, talking to them, and being able to kind of put my pride to the side.
“It kind of humbled me.”
Despite the loss of Rivers and Baptiste, Tech will still be in good shape at power forward next season. Asiah Jones, who had to sit out this year after transferring from Southern Cal, is expected to start at that position.
