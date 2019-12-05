BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team mastered another Challenge on Thursday.
Virginia Tech won its Big Ten-ACC Challenge game for the fifth straight year, defeating Purdue 67-54 at Cassell Coliseum.
“I wish they were all our conference games then, if that’s the case,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks cracked.
“You want to win the game for Virginia Tech and for Hokie Nation, but also, when you stack your conference up against someone else’s, you want to do your part. We talked about it at stretches throughout practice, and they came out and they responded.”
The Hokies (7-1) added Purdue (6-2) to a collection of recent Challenge victims that included Penn State, Nebraska, Illinois and Rutgers the past four years.
“We really wanted to win the Challenge,” said Tech forward Trinity Baptiste, who had 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. “We love playing every game, but we really embrace playing these big schools like that. So it’ll set us up for conference play.”
Virginia Tech bounced back from its lone loss of the season. Georgia beat the Hokies 77-72 in the Daytona Beach Invitational last weekend.
“The sour taste in our mouth … motivated us,” said Tech guard Dara Mabrey, who had 17 points Thursday. “Coach kind of used the term ‘Let’s take off from here.’ ”
Virginia Tech turned the ball over 22 times against Georgia but had seven fewer turnovers Thursday.
“What helped us a lot was watching our turnovers on film,” Mabrey said.
That wasn’t the only area of improvement.
“We did a better job with spacing on the floor on offense, and also helping each other out on defense,” Baptiste said.
The Hokies opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to build a 38-27 lead.
But the Boilermakers answered with a 13-2 run to tie the game at 40 with 3:04 left in the third quarter.
“We just stopped paying attention to detail,” Brooks said.
The Hokies outscored the Boilermakers 27-14 the rest of the way.
“Coach was just telling us to stay focused and locked in and when we score, stop celebrating too much, sprint back and get stops,” Baptiste said. “That really was the big change in the game, just staying focused and locked in on defense and getting back in transition.”
Virginia Tech went on a 10-2 run to grab a 50-42 lead with 1:06 left in the third. Tech led the rest of the way.
Tech junior guard Aisha Sheppard had seven points in that run, beginning with a 3-pointer that gave her team the lead for good at 43-40.
She scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half.
Sheppard averaged just 7.4 points last season but entered Thursday averaging a team-high 17.6 points.
“She’s a work in progress with who she is and what she’s going to be,” Brooks said. “She’s so used to not being the focal point. She’s so used to having [ex-Hokie] Taylor Emery on the other side of the court.”
Prior to Tech’s pivotal 10-2 run, Brooks spoke to Sheppard during a third-quarter timeout.
“I told her, ‘You’re not open. You’re the focal point. They’re going to guard you as soon as you come across halfcourt. … So then now you have to run a little bit harder, you have to cut a little bit harder,’ ” Brooks said. “I’m very proud of the way she responded in that second half.”
Leading 53-48 with 7:15 to go in the fourth, Tech went on a 10-0 run to build a 63-48 cushion with 4:28 remaining.
The Hokies made seven 3-pointers in the game, while the visitors were 0 of 7 from that distance.
Virginia Tech outrebounded Purdue 39-31.
Tamara Farquhar had 18 points for the Boilermakers.
Brooks tweaked his lineup, starting Radford graduate transfer Lydia Rivers for the first time instead of Baptiste. He said he wanted to try to keep Baptiste out of foul trouble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.