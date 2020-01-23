BLACKSBURG — It has been 14 long years since the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA tournament.
Perhaps the drought will finally end this year.
The Hokies improved to 4-3 in ACC play for only the second time in their history, squashing Boston College 70-49 on Thursday at Cassell Coliseum.
“You’ll see a lot of us. We’re not going away anytime soon,” said Tech junior guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 19 points.
After opening ACC play with road losses to ranked foes Florida State and North Carolina State, the Hokies (14-4 overall) have won four of their last five games.
“We started off with two hard games against Florida State and then N.C. State, but I think we finally have found our groove,” Sheppard said. “We’re definitely in a better position than we’ve been the past few years.”
The only other Tech team to get off to a 4-3 start in ACC play was the 2006-07 squad, which finished 6-8 in league play and had to settle for the WNIT.
Tech has never won more than six ACC games in a season.
“It doesn’t matter how the school has been in the past. We’re just focused on this year,” said reserve forward Trinity Baptiste, who had 20 points. “We have bigger goals than winning just six games in the ACC.”
Virginia Tech was projected to make the NCAA tournament as a No. 9 seed in ESPN’s latest “bracketology” on Monday.
“This team can be really, really good,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “This group is a very tight-knit group. … They work for each other, they work with each other. And I think it’s showing.
“With the state of the league, where there’s a lot of parity and anything can happen, I think that if we continue to focus night in, night out, we give ourselves a chance to win every night. And I think that can be the making of a really good basketball team.”
Tech was one of six ACC teams in ESPN’s projection of the NCAA field, along with Louisville, North Carolina State, Florida State, North Carolina and Georgia Tech.
The Hokies have wound up in the WNIT the past four years.
“We have an NCAA-caliber team,” Brooks said. “But I thought we had an NCAA-caliber team last year, too. We didn’t have the chemistry last year, and we started off 0-7 [in ACC play].
“We’re further ahead as a basketball team this year in what we’re capable of doing. We have the tools.”
BC (10-9, 3-5) trailed for the final three quarters.
Tech improved to 3-0 in ACC home games for the first time ever. The team’s other ACC home wins came against UNC on Jan. 5 and Pittsburgh on Jan. 9.
BC, which was averaging 75.2 points, was held to its lowest point total of the season.
“Everybody was locked in on everything that we went over [in the scouting report],” Sheppard said. “We knew what was coming and we took a lot of things away. The buckets that they did get were tough. But scout-wise, I think we were on our P’s and Q’s tonight.
“Because we knew what plays were coming, we were beating them to their own spots. So it was very difficult for them to work around that. They couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm.”
The Eagles shot just 28.8% from the field and 12.5% (2 of 16) from 3-point range.
Baptiste tied her season high with 20 points. She had made just five baskets the past three games combined but was 9 of 12 from the field Thursday.
Sheppard sank four 3-pointers. She was fouled on one of her 3-pointers, and made the free throw for a four-point play.
Tech freshman center Elizabeth Kitley had 14 points and 11 rebounds. She made the first 3-pointer of her college career.
Lydia Rivers added 10 points.
