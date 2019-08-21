BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's soccer team is hoping for another sweet season.
The Hokies, who open the season Thursday against visiting Liberty, are ranked No. 25 in the national preseason coaches Top 25 poll. They return nine of 11 starters from last year's team, which won 11 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.
"We have all the potential to be better than we were last year," said senior goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn, who made the All-ACC first team last fall. "I think we'll meet the standard of where we last year and hopefully go farther than we did.
"We're going to have a little target on our back, which is nice."
The Hokies reached the NCAAs last year for the first time since 2015.
Given that the Hokies made it all the way to the Sweet 16, they are a bit irked to only be No. 25 in the poll.
"We think we should be a little higher," said midfielder Emily Gray, who made the ACC all-freshman team last year.
The ACC is the best women's soccer league in the country, so being No. 25 in the national poll does not mean the Hokies are one of the teams to beat in their conference.
After all, seven ACC teams are in the Top 25 poll, including defending NCAA champ Florida State at No. 1 and 2019 NCAA tournament runner-up North Carolina at No. 2.
Virginia Tech, which was one of 10 ACC teams to make the NCAA tournament last year, is ranked only 11th out of 14 teams in the ACC coaches' preseason poll.
"Eleven is a little bit surprising to us, to me," coach Chugger Adair said.
"That's the one that's really going to motivate us," Gray said. "We want to be in the top five [in the league]. … Top five is realistic for us."
North Carolina tops the league poll. The Hokies lost to UNC three times last year — in the regular season; in the first round of the ACC tournament; and in the Sweet 16.
Virginia Tech was on the bubble on the day of last year's NCAA tournament selection show, when it was only No. 43 in the NCAA’s official RPI.
After making the 64-team field, Virginia Tech won at Texas in the first round and beat Arkansas in a second-round game that was held at UNC.
"[After] my first two years, not being in the NCAA tournament, we got the taste of being in it [last year] and we don't want to let it go," McGlynn said. "We are fighting for … every big statement that we can make this season."
There will be plenty of chances to make statements.
Nine of Virginia Tech's 18 regular-season opponents made the NCAAs last year, including nonleague foe Auburn, which will face the Hokies on Sept. 1 in Georgia's Bulldog Classic.
The home schedule includes games with No. 8 Duke (Oct. 6) and No. 1 Florida State (Oct. 10), while the road schedule includes games at No. 9 Virginia (Sept. 26) and No. 2 UNC (Oct. 27).
The Hokies finished 11-8-3 overall and 5-5 in ACC play last year, when they knocked off UVa for just the fourth time in their history.
Virginia Tech hopes to do better in the regular season this year so they will be deemed worthy of a home game in the NCAAs.
"We have to get a lot more significant wins than we did in the past within the ACC," McGlynn said. "That will set us up a little better."
McGlynn played every minute of the 2018 season, when she had 91 saves and 10 shutouts.
McGlynn, a former member of both the U.S. under-18 national team and the under-20 national team, would like to be chosen in the National Women's Soccer League draft in January.
"I hope I have a good season here and it helps me boost my pro career," she said.
McGlynn is just one reason Tech should be stingy again this year. Three of the four starting defenders are back, including All-ACC third-team pick Kelsey Irwin.
The Hokies hope to improve offensively. They ranked just 11th in the ACC in goals (21) and 12th in goals per game (.955) last season.
"We've got to finish our opportunities," McGlynn said. "I want to win by a lot. We haven't really had [many of] those 3-0, 4-0 wins."
The offense should be aided by the return of Karlie Johnson (team-high six goals last year); Gray (two goals, team-best six assists); Jordan Hemmen (four goals); and Irwin (three goals, one assist).
A potential new starter this year is redshirt freshman forward Nicole Kozlova, who was sidelined by injury last season. She could give the offense a boost. Kolzova is from Canada, although she has played for the Ukrainian national team for the past three years because her parents are from the Ukraine.
McGlynn is high on more than just the starters.
"We have a very deep bench that I don't think we've had in years past," McGlynn said. "So I'm really excited to see subs come on and the level stays the same."