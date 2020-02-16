WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Check out who is in third place in the ACC.
The Virginia Tech women's basketball team beat Wake Forest 73-62 on Sunday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum to move up a spot in the ACC standings.
Duke knocked off Florida State on Sunday, enabling the Blue Devils and Hokies to climb into a third-place tie with FSU. All three teams are 9-5 in ACC play.
Tech freshman center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 21 points and 14 rebounds Sunday, gasped upon hearing her team was in third.
"Oh wow, wow!" said Tech point guard Taja Cole, who had 20 points and nine assists.
Virginia Tech (19-6 overall) remains on track for its first NCAA tournament berth in 14 years.
"We're putting Virginia Tech on the map," said sophomore guard Dara Mabrey, who had 14 points and four 3-pointers. "Everybody feels great, and we just want to keep it rolling."
The highest Tech has ever finished in the ACC standings was a tie for sixth in the 2005-06 season, back when the league had 12 members.
The Hokies, who have four regular-season games left, were picked 10th out of 15 teams last fall in the ACC's preseason poll of coaches, media members and sports information directors.
"Preseason rankings, we looked at it and kind of smiled and laughed," said Cole, a graduate transfer from the University of Georgia. "We knew how hard we've been working since June and July on our overseas trip."
Mabrey said the team has better chemistry than it had last year, when Tech finished in a tie for 10th with six ACC wins.
"When you have that [chemistry] off the court, it makes it a lot easier on the court," she said.
Tech coach Kenny Brooks has noticed the chemistry, too.
"They really get along. … That's the element that we were always searching for [in prior years]," Brooks said. "They don't care who gets the credit or who does what."
Wake (13-13, 6-9) trailed the entire second half.
It was the first time this season that two Hokies scored at least 20 points in the same game.
Cole's 20-point outing was her second-highest total of the season. Her nine-assist performance tied five other games for her second-highest assist total of the season.
"The experience level she brings to that team, it just makes everything easier for them offensively," said Wake coach Jen Hoover, a William Byrd graduate. "She creates so many opportunities for her teammates."
The 6-foot-5 Kitley tied for her second-highest point total of the season. She was 9 of 14 from the field.
"I was bigger than them and they were a little thinner, I guess, so I could use my strength to my advantage," she said.
The North Carolina native grew up half an hour from Wake Forest. She is averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in her first college season.
"Kitley we wanted as bad [in the recruiting process] as they wanted her, as bad as many people in the country wanted her," Hoover said. "She's had a phenomenal freshman year. I don't think people are talking about her for freshman of the year, but they should be.
"She's the other thing to me that makes them as special as they are. Because you know Mabrey and Aisha [Sheppard] can do what they can do, but when you've got to guard those two others [Cole and Kitley] at those two spots, it's just a hard defensive matchup."
Kitley tied her career high in rebounds, helping Tech outrebound Wake 39-34.
Radford graduate transfer Lydia Rivers, the third member of Tech's trio of new starters this season, had nine points and six rebounds.
"Rivers makes us a really good defensive team," Brooks said. "Her toughness is unbelievable."
The Demon Deacons shot just 36.5% from the field.
The Hokies shot 60% from the field in the first half, building a 40-31 halftime lead.
Tech shot 53.4% from the field for the game. The Hokies made just five 3-pointers but scored 40 points in the paint.
Wake cut the lead to 61-55 with 7:43 left, but Tech answered with a 9-0 run.
