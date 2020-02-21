NDVT

Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (2) knocks the ball away from Notre Dame's Mikayla Vaughn (30) as Tech's Lydia Rivers (left) looks on.

 Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Freshman center Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks to lead the Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 68-62 win at Notre Dame on Thursday night.

The Hokies (20-6, 10-5 ACC) beat Notre Dame (10-17, 5-10) for only the second time in the 13-game history of the series. Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, beating the Fighting Irish for the first time since a 2003 home win. Tech won at Notre Dame for the first time in seven tries.

The Hokies remained tied with Florida State and Duke for third place.

Virginia Tech now has 10 conference wins for the first time since the 2003-04 season, when Tech went 10-6 in Big East play.

This is the fourth straight year that Tech has recorded at least 20 overall wins.

Taja Cole had eight points, 11 assists and five steals for Tech, while Dara Mabrey scored 11 points and had three steals.

The Hokies led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Virginia native Samantha Brunelle had 20 points and six 3-pointers for Notre Dame, which shot just 34.8% from the field and had 17 turnovers.

