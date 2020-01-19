CHARLOTTESVILLE -- Unlike the previous weekend, Dara Mabrey and her Virginia Tech teammates were all smiles as they left the court Sunday.
Down by 13 points in the third quarter, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team rallied to beat Virginia 69-61 at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Hokies (13-4, 3-3 ACC) bounced back from an overtime loss at Duke the previous weekend, when they had blown a nine-point fourth-quarter lead.
"We've been focusing on finishing games," said Mabrey, who had 15 points and four 3-pointers. "Everybody's confidence and focus was there. You could tell in the huddle from the looks on our faces that all of us from top to bottom knew that we were going to win.
"We learned from Duke in how to finish. We worked on it in practice. But most of all, just having each other's backs and covering for each other, I think that played a huge role in this win."
Tech coach Kenny Brooks was glad to see the Hokies play well down the stretch this time.
"They've been through a little bit of ups and downs, … but they never wavered today," he said. "We did a really good job of continuing to attack."
The Hokies, who had been 0-3 in ACC road games this season, won at John Paul Jones Arena for the first time since February 2016.
"It feels really good to get one on the road," said Tech point guard Taja Cole, who had 10 points and eight assists. "A happy bus ride back home."
The Hokies erupted for 51 points in the second half.
"They were just making tough shots," said Dominique Toussaint, who had 15 points for UVa. "They were getting the ball in the paint. And we had a couple lapses in judgement on defense."
UVa (7-11, 2-5) led 31-18 early in the third quarter, but the Hokies went on a 22-9 run to tie the score at 40 with 1:58 left in the third.
"In the second half, we … missed [defensive] assignments," UVa coach Tina Thompson said. "We just couldn't stop either putting them on the line or denying them … sweet-spot shots.
"They were able to get open shots, and with people that you don't necessarily want to give open looks to. … We have to put a full defensive game together."
The Hokies shot just 28% from the field in the first half. But they shot 47.1% in the third quarter and 58.3% in the fourth.
"We simplified our offense [in the second half]," Brooks said. "We were able to get some spacing in the second half with that double-post offense, and we could see the double teams coming a lot better. And then it kind of opened up some things for us on the perimeter."
Tech hurt itself with 12 turnovers in the first half but made just five in the second half.
Hokies freshman center Elizabeth Kitley, who at 6-foot-5 was the tallest player on the court, made a layup to give her team its first lead of the game at 48-46 with 8:14 left in the fourth quarter.
Kitley finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
"She's going to be a tremendous, tremendous player," Brooks said.
With the game tied at 55, Cole stole the ball and made a layup.
After an offensive foul on UVa's Jocelyn Willoughby, Tech's Lydia Rivers scored to extend the lead to 59-55 with 2:59 left. Tech led the rest of the way.
Rivers had 13 points and eight rebounds.
"In the Duke game, especially down the stretch, I thought Lydia was very tentative," Brooks said. "Tonight she didn't stop shooting."
Toussaint scored to cut the lead to 59-57.
But Mabrey sank a 3-pointer with four seconds left on the shot clock to extend the lead to 62-57 with 2:07 to go.
In OT at Duke, Mabrey had also made a 3-pointer with four seconds left on the shot clock. But Brooks had called a timeout, nullifying her basket.
This time, it counted.
Aisha Sheppard scored 13 points for Tech.
Willoughby had 15 points for UVa in the first half, but Rivers held her in check in the second half. Willoughby scored just two points in the second half, when she was 1 of 9 from the field.
"Lydia … contested things and made it very tough, especially in the second half," Brooks said.
UVa shot just 39.7% from the field, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range.
Amandine Toi had 12 points for UVa. But Shemera Williams, the reigning national freshman of the week, was just 1 of 9 from the field.
Trinity Baptiste grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hokies, who outrebounded UVa 41-30.
