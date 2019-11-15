BLACKSBURG — Aisha Sheppard scored 20 points to lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team to a 73-69 win over Liberty on Friday at Cassell Coliseum.
Sheppard scored nine of Tech’s final 11 points.
It was her second straight 20-point outing.
Dara Mabrey had 19 points and four 3-pointers for the Hokies (3-0).
Tech freshman Elizabeth Kitley had 10 points, while Georgia graduate transfer Taja Cole added nine points and six assists. Radford graduate transfer Lydia Rivers snared eight rebounds off the bench.
Down 60-50 with 7:28 to go, Liberty went on an 11-2 run to cut the lead to 62-61 with 3:28 left.
Sheppard made a layup to extend the lead to 64-61 with 3:05 remaining.
Sheppard then stole the ball and made a layup for a 66-61 cushion with 2:41 left.
Sheppard sank two free throws to extend the lead to 68-61 with 1:56 to go.
She finished 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the game.
Keyen Green tallied 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Flames (1-3), with Emily Lytle adding 19 points.
Liberty outrebounded Virginia Tech 36-31.
But the Flames shot just 40.3% from the field and 25% (4 of 16) from 3-point territory.
Tech improved to 16-1 in the series, beating the Flames for the second straight season.
Virginia Tech will return to Cassell Coliseum on Tuesday to make its ACC Network debut against Maryland-Eastern Shore.
