Women’s basketball
Tuesday
St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech
7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Notes: The Hokies got a head start on the jelling process by playing three exhibition games during a summer trip to France and Italy. "It helped us bond and get better together," freshman center Elizabeth Kitley said. "We got to bond while we were seeing the Colosseum and then we would go play a game." … Kenny Brooks is beginning his fourth season as Tech's coach. "We feel like this is the foundation that we've been waiting for to build this program," he said. "We want to be a team that's not just reliant on one area of the game. We've been a strong 3-point shooting team, but we've lacked in other areas. … We're not completely where we want to be this year, but now we start to grow and we start to get a lot of the players who really can do the things we want done. … If we add a few more pieces, I think probably a year from now we'll be able to go out and execute it because a lot of these young kids will have experience together." … This will be the first time Tech has met St. Francis in 15 years. … The Red Flash's new coach is former Marist assistant Keila Whittington. … The Red Flash went 16-17 overall and 11-7 in the Northeast Conference last year, when they lost in the title game of their league tournament. … Haley Thomas made the All-Northeast Conference third team last season, when she averaged 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.
