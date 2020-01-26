BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech keeps on defending its home court.
The Hokies won 71-50 over Clemson on Sunday afternoon for their 15th straight win at Cassell Coliseum and seven straight ACC game at home going back to last season.
It was their second straight win by more than 20 points at home after beating Boston College 70-49 earlier in the week.
The team’s 5-3 league record is the best since joining the conference. It’s also the first time Tech has opened ACC play with a 4-0 record at home.
“If you can hold serve at home and get the wins on the road you need, you put yourself in position to play with the elite in March,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said.
The win also helped Tech’s avenge last year’s 80-79 overtime loss to Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament.
“We [weren’t] here last year, we watched and the returning players told us about what last year meant to them, we just made sure we took pride in today’s game,” Tech starting guard Taja Cole said.
Tech (15-4) put the game away with an impressive 13-0 run in the third quarter. The Hokies held Clemson without a field goal for more than 5 minutes to go up 49-29 with 3:18 left in the period.
“I’m kind of upset we lost the last quarter,” Cole said after the game looking at the box score. “I think we lost by one. We take pride in trying to win each quarter and take one possession at a time even though we won by 20 points we want to be even better.”
Hokies guards Taja Cole and Aisha Sheppard led the way. Cole had 15 points with five rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Sheppard had 12 points and five rebounds.
“I just try to do whatever my team needs me to do, I read the defense, I knew how they was going to play us, I was able to get my posts involved and just see the floor really well,” Cole said. “I could have got more, I wanted more.”
Former Radford University forward Lydia Rivers had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. She had multiple putbacks on the offensive end and finished the game with eight offensive rebounds. Her hustle in the paint earned her a standing ovation when she came out of the game with 5:34 remaining.
“That’s toughness in a sense,” Rivers said. “They blocked my shot a few times, I had to go back and get it. … I feel like we probably should have capitalized more on those second chance opportunities. That’s part of my job on this team — hustle and play hard.”
Brooks also praised Rivers defense on Clemson leading scorer Kobi Thornton, who came into the game averaging 12.5 points per game.
Thornton finished with seven points on 2 of 8 shooting.
Tech created some breathing room at the end of the first quarter with a 12-2 run.
Trinity Baptiste and Dana Mabrey hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Clemson turned the ball over three straight times.
The Hokies jumped out to a 23-14 lead with Cole assisting on five of their 10 field goals in the quarter.
Tech missed out on an opportunity to extend that lead before halftime by shooting 19% percent (4-21) from the field in the quarter — they closed out the half going 1 of 13 — after shooting 55% in the first (10-18).
“We did have a couple opportunities where we could have blown it open a little bit, it’s probably not going to go into the hall of fame for one of the best second quarters,” Brooks said with a smile. “Those are the things we are trying to clean up to be a complete team.”
Tech’s next game is on Jan. 30 at Syracuse. The Orange edged out the Hokies 75-73 in overtime when the teams played last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.