BLACKSBURG — A stifling defense helped the Virginia Tech women's basketball team bounce back from a disappointing loss.
The Hokies turned in their stingiest effort against an ACC foe this season, squashing Miami 69-45 on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.
Tech (16-5, 6-4) was coming off a 67-65 loss at Syracuse last Thursday. Tech blew a 16-point third-quarter lead in that game.
"[The mindset was to] get the bad taste our of our mouth," said Tech guard Dara Mabrey, who had 11 points and three 3-pointers. "We know that we're better than what we showed … against Syracuse. It's the ACC, so you can't really afford to play like that.
"We were just excited that … it's not like football — you get a chance right away, another opportunity to progress. So we came out here and did that."
Tech coach Kenny Brooks was curious to see how his team would bounce back.
"The fashion that we lost to Syracuse, it's kind of demoralizing," he said.
This time, Tech led the entire second half. Up by eight points at halftime, Tech increased the lead to 27 points in the fourth quarter.
"We wanted to keep building on it," said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 14 points. "We had the lead [last time] and we continued to play as if Syracuse wasn't going to come after us. … This time around, we knew that we had the lead and we kept pushing, pushing, pushing … to make sure that we won the game."
By earning their sixth ACC win, the Hokies tied the school record for the most ACC victories in a season — and they still have eight more ACC regular-season games to play.
"That's great that we did that, but we have so many more goals that we want to accomplish," said Mabrey, whose team has not made the NCAA tournament since 2006.
Tech went 6-8 in ACC play in each of its first three seasons in the conference (2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07). Tech went 6-10 in league play in each of the past two seasons.
The Hokies are in fifth place in the ACC.
"If we continue to play well, we have a chance to be a really good team in this league," Brooks said.
The Hokies will try to pick up a marquee win for their NCAA tournament resume when they host seventh-ranked North Carolina State (21-1, 10-1) on Thursday.
"Hopefully we can get Hokie Nation to come out," Brooks said.
Trinity Baptiste had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hokies on Sunday.
Miami (12-10, 4-7) played without ACC preseason player of the year Beatrice Mompremier for the ninth straight game. Mompremier (16.3 ppg, 10.4 ppg) has a foot injury.
Tech mainly played zone defense against Miami, and the approach worked. The Hurricanes had just 22 points entering the fourth quarter.
Miami shot only 23.0% from the field (14 of 61) in the game. The Hurricanes also turned the ball over 21 times.
"Eighty-two possessions gets you 45 points — that's a problem," Miami coach Katie Meier said.
Tech held Miami guard Mykea Gray scoreless. Gray, who was averaging 13.0 points, was 0 of 9 from the field.
"Their defense on Mykea Gray was phenomenal," Meier said.
Tech also held Miami guard Kelsey Marshall scoreless. Marshall, who was averaging 11.2 points, was hampered by an ankle injury. She was 0 of 4 from the field.
The Hurricanes shot 26.1% from 3-point range (6 of 23).
"When they were trying to run their stuff, we would always switch or we would have somebody there when they were trying to get to their spots," Sheppard said. "They definitely wanted to get downhill; I think we prevented them from doing that. They took a lot of jump shots that were uncharacteristic of them."
Down 16-14, the Hokies ended the second quarter on a 10-0 run to grab a 24-16 halftime lead. Mabrey sank two 3-pointers in the run.
The Hokies' lead grew to 47-22 at the end of the third quarter. Tech shot a sizzling 61.5% from the field in the third quarter to Miami's 8.3% (1 of 12).
Redshirt freshman Chloe Brooks, playing in only the second game of her Tech career because of nerve damage in her foot, sank a 3-pointer late in the game for her first college basket.
"I'm so proud," her father and coach said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.