BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team bounced back with a big win Thursday.
The Hokies beat Duke 70-56 at Cassell Coliseum for their first home win in the series since 1981.
“A big win for us on many fronts,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said.
Virginia Tech (21-7, 11-6 ACC) was coming off an 86-76 home loss to Virginia last weekend.
“Instead of a loss, we had to make it a lesson. We had to learn from it,” said Tech freshman center Elizabeth Kitley , who had 19 points and 10 rebounds. “What we did wrong on Sunday, we had to fix it and do better today.
“We had to have focus. We had to be locked into the scout. I think we did really well with that.”
Tech, which had fallen out of third place because of the loss to UVa, moved back into a tie for third.
The Hokies are tied for third with Duke (17-11, 11-6) and Florida State. The top four seeds will earn double byes in the ACC tournament.
Tech will wrap up the regular season with a Sunday visit to fifth-ranked Louisville, which clinched the ACC regular-season title outright Thursday.
“We’re ready,” said Tech forward Trinity Baptiste, who had 16 points off the bench.
The Hokies have 11 conference wins for the first time since the 2000-01 season, when they went 11-5 in Big East play.
“It’s crazy how much we hang out with each other outside of basketball. … That definitely translates on the court,” Kitley said.
Tech, which had 20 assists on its 26 baskets Thursday, went 6-10 in ACC play last year.
“We’re a better team,” Baptiste said. “We play well together. Selfless. Good chemistry.”
Kitley is one reason Tech is better this year. She had her sixth double-double of the season on Thursday, including her third in the last four games.
“Probably should get rookie of the year in the league,” Duke coach Joanne McCallie said. “She’s strong and she works hard to get the ball. And she’s worked on her skill set to be able to finish around the basket. We did a very poor job with her.”
The 6-foot-5 Kitley, the reigning ACC freshman of the week, was 9 of 13 from the field.
“That kid has really carried us the last five or six games,” Brooks said. “I’ve never had a post presence like her.
“We’re not a 3-point shooting team anymore. We are a get-that-thing inside [team].”
The Hokies shot 52% from the field, including 66.7% in both the second and fourth quarters.
“We’re a strong team,” Kitley said. “We can pound them. As long as we get it in the post, we know good things will happen.”
Tech, which scored 32 points in the paint, snapped Duke’s six-game win streak.
“They played more patient than they sometimes play relative to getting the ball inside,” McCallie said. “They’re more of a solid inside-out team, not just shooters on the perimeter.”
Tech had lost 72-67 in overtime at Duke on Jan. 12.
“We built a lead and we stopped playing,” Brooks said of that loss. “It was painful for me to watch … but I made myself continue to watch it and watch it and watch it and watch it.
“We’ve grown a lot, and we were able to finish it [Thursday].”
Duke cut the lead to 47-43 late in the third quarter but came no closer.
Tech beat Duke for only the fourth time in the 31-game history of the series. Duke had won 25 of the last 26 meetings in the series.
“It’s very, very important for us to be able to beat teams like this,” Brooks said.
Tech point guard Taja Cole had 10 points, 10 assists and four steals. She did a good job guarding Duke star Haley Gorecki, who was 5 of 19 from the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.