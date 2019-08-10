BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver DeJuan Ellis entered his name in the transfer portal a week into fall camp.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon. Evan Watkins of 247 Sports was first to report Ellis’ decision.
Ellis, a former quarterback, switched positions to wide receiver and was working in the slot. The 5-foot-11, 178-pounder was considered the fastest player on the team, according to his teammates.
The Maryland native redshirted as a true freshman with the coaching staff committed to giving him time to learn his new position.
“He’s exceptional fast, but there’s a level of playing at that speed that he’s got to make himself go do,” Fuente said, during the spring. “That’s easier said than done. You think you just walk out there to go hard and he’s going to do it, but there’s a lot of things going through his mind in terms of technique and what he’s trying to do. Making that concerted effort to run off the ball and understand effort and the discipline it’s going to take to play is the first thing we have to get through.”
Ellis is the third Virginia Tech wide receiver to transfer since the end of last season — last year’s No. 2 receiver Eric Kumah left for Old Dominion and Sean Savoy transferred to Maryland — but Tech remains loaded with talent at the position thanks to a talented 2019 signing class that included four talented receivers.
Freshman Tayvion Robinson is already pushing for playing time as a punt returner and is working at slot behind expected starter Hezekiah Grimsley. Grimsley is working with the first team alongside Damon Hazelton and Tre Turner.