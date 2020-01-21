Wilson_01

Virginia Tech announced the resignation of volleyball coach Jill Wilson on Tuesday.

The Hokies concluded the season in late November with a record of 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the ACC.

Wilson, who had one year left on her letter of appointment, had a losing record in each of her three seasons at Tech. She was 35-57 overall and 13-43 in the league.

“Everyone at Virginia Tech has been wonderful to me and my husband,” Wilson said in a news release. “While I will miss this team and Blacksburg very much, after much thought and consideration, I’ve told [athletic director] Whit [Babcock] that I believe it is in the best interest of the program if I step away at this time.”

Tech’s last winning season came in 2015 under former coach Chris Riley. Wilson had been an LSU assistant before succeeding Riley in January 2017.

