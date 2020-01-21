Virginia Tech announced the resignation of volleyball coach Jill Wilson on Tuesday.
The Hokies concluded the season in late November with a record of 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the ACC.
Wilson, who had one year left on her letter of appointment, had a losing record in each of her three seasons at Tech. She was 35-57 overall and 13-43 in the league.
“Everyone at Virginia Tech has been wonderful to me and my husband,” Wilson said in a news release. “While I will miss this team and Blacksburg very much, after much thought and consideration, I’ve told [athletic director] Whit [Babcock] that I believe it is in the best interest of the program if I step away at this time.”
Tech’s last winning season came in 2015 under former coach Chris Riley. Wilson had been an LSU assistant before succeeding Riley in January 2017.
— Mark Berman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.