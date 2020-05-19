Every team at Virginia Tech, Virginia, VMI and Radford has met the academic standards established by the NCAA to avoid a postseason ban.
The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate report Tuesday. The report measured athlete retention, academic eligibility and graduation for the 2015-16 through 2018-19 school years. The APR formula involves athletes earning points for remaining eligible, staying in school and graduating.
A four-year score of 930 was the minimum score needed to avoid an NCAA tournament ban. Under normal circumstances the ban would be for the 2020-21 school year. But teams that missed out on a chance to play in the NCAAs this year because of the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to request the ban be delayed until the 2021-22 school year.
A 930 score can also result in other penalties, such as restrictions on the number of games and practices. The NCAA made 930 the minimum because it equates to a 50-percent graduation rate.
The four-year rate for all Division I football teams was 964. The four-year rate for all Division I men’s basketball teams was 966, while the four-year rate for all Division I women’s basketball teams was 983.
The four-year scores for Virginia Tech teams ranged from 947 by women’s basketball to a perfect 1,000 by men’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s tennis and women’s track and field. Men’s basketball had a 980 and football a 958.
The four-year scores at UVa ranged from 961 by men’s basketball to 1,000 by men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s lacrosse and women’s swimming and diving. Football had a 972.
The multiyear scores at VMI ranged from 934 by men’s soccer to 993 by women’s cross country. Men’s basketball had a 954 and football a 962.
The multiyear scores at Radford ranged from 946 by men’s cross country to 1,000 by men’s golf and women’s basketball. Men’s basketball had a 990.
Fifteen Division I teams were hit with postseason bans Tuesday, up from eight a year ago.
The 15 squads include the men’s basketball, football and baseball teams at Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks made a national splash in men’s basketball last November by knocking off Duke. Stephen F. Austin had the worst score of any Division I men’s basketball team, an 810,
Alabama A&M also had three teams penalized with a ban — men’s basketball, men’s track and field and women’s soccer.
Other teams of note that received bans were the football teams at Howard and McNeese State.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
