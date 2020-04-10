Virginia Tech received a verbal commit from SEC country on Friday afternoon.
Jacksonville High School defensive tackle Tyas Martin announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 318-pounder is the first commit for Tech from Arkansas out of high school in the Justin Fuente era.
While Fuente’s staff had success recruiting Georgia and Florida in recent years, the Hokies haven’t signed a single player out of high school from Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi or Louisiana. Fuente has worked to expand Tech’s recruiting footprint the last two years with much of that focus on Texas.
Martin is three-star prospect ranked in the top 500 nationally (No. 498) for 2021 and in the top 30 at his position (No. 27), according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He had scholarship offers from Tennessee, Kansas, North Texas, Southern Miss and Virginia.
Virginia was the first team to offer Martin a scholarship.
Martin gives Virginia Tech six verbal commits for the 2021 class. The Hokies recently received verbal commits from three-star linebacker William Johnson (Maryland) and four-star receiver Latrell Neville (Texas). He’s the first defensive line commit for the team’s co-defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.