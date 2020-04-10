Tyas Martin
Courtesy

Virginia Tech received a verbal commit from SEC country on Friday afternoon.

Jacksonville High School defensive tackle Tyas Martin announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 318-pounder is the first commit for Tech from Arkansas out of high school in the Justin Fuente era.

While Fuente’s staff had success recruiting Georgia and Florida in recent years, the Hokies haven’t signed a single player out of high school from Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi or Louisiana. Fuente has worked to expand Tech’s recruiting footprint the last two years with much of that focus on Texas.

Martin is three-star prospect ranked in the top 500 nationally (No. 498) for 2021 and in the top 30 at his position (No. 27), according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He had scholarship offers from Tennessee, Kansas, North Texas, Southern Miss and Virginia.

Virginia was the first team to offer Martin a scholarship.

Martin gives Virginia Tech six verbal commits for the 2021 class. The Hokies recently received verbal commits from three-star linebacker William Johnson (Maryland) and four-star receiver Latrell Neville (Texas). He’s the first defensive line commit for the team’s co-defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Load comments