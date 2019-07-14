The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will host three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference squads, two Southern Conference foes, two Big South schools and one Patriot League member as part of its nonconference schedule in the upcoming season.
Only two of Tech’s eight home nonconference foes had a winning record last season — Lehigh and defending Big South champ Gardner-Webb.
Gardner-Webb is one of three holdovers from last year’s nonleague home schedule, along with VMI and Maryland-Eastern Shore.
The nonleague schedule also includes three previously announced games in the Maui Invitational.
Tech will not play any nonleague games in an opponent’s arena.
Hokies first-year coach Mike Young, who was hired in April, inherited the entire nonleague schedule from predecessor Buzz Williams.
“That was done when I got there. That was a blessing,” Young said in an interview last month. “A lot of times with coaching changes, … you’ve got 10 games to schedule. … But those guys had it teed up.”
VMI will visit Tech on Dec. 21. The Keydets went 11-21 overall and 4-14 in the SoCon last year. It will be the teams’ seventh meeting in the last eight years.
Chattanooga, which visits Tech on Dec. 11, is the other SoCon team on the schedule. It will be the teams’ first meeting in 15 years. The Mocs went 12-20 overall and 7-11 in the SoCon last year.
Tech will host USC Upstate on Nov. 13. Upstate went 6-26 overall and 1-15 in the Big South last year. The teams last met in 2013.
Virginia Tech will host Gardner-Webb on Dec. 15. Gardner-Webb went 23-12 overall and 10-6 in the Big South last year. Gardner-Webb beat Radford in the Big South tournament title game and lost to Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Lehigh, which will visit on Nov. 16, went 20-11 overall and 12-6 in Patriot League play last year. It will be the teams’ first meeting.
This will be the second straight year that Tech will host three MEAC schools.
The Hokies will host Coppin State on Nov. 8. It will be the teams’ first meeting in 13 years. Coppin State went 8-25 overall and 7-9 in MEAC play last season.
Tech will host Delaware State on Nov. 20. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 1994. Delaware State went 6-25 overall and 2-14 in MEAC play last year.
Virginia Tech will host Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 29. UMES, which is visiting Tech for the fourth straight year, went 7-25 overall and 5-11 in the MEAC last season.
The Hokies will open the season Nov. 5 at ACC foe Clemson.
The dates for the rest of the ACC schedule have yet to be announced. The Hokies will host Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and UVa.
In addition to Clemson, the Hokies will visit BC, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse, UVa and Wake Forest.