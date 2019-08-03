BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s freshman offensive linemen are spread out to start fall camp.
Jesse Hanson, the lone early enrollee of the 2019 group, remains at left guard. The Hokies are starting Doug Nester out at right guard, Bryan Hudson at right tackle and William Pritchard at center.
“Since we’ve only practiced with them one time, I’d say it’s pretty fluid,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, on Saturday. “I mean, we haven’t even put pads on. I don’t know where they’ll end up. Will is probably a little more of a center body, kind of was our vision for him. The other guys, we’ll just see. I don’t really know how they’re all shakeout. We’re just trying to get them pointed in the right direction right now.”
Pritchard, a three-star signee (247 Sports composite rankings), mostly played guard at Manchester High School (Virginia), but always took reps at center throughout his high school career. The 6-foot-2, 301-pounder also played center during the World Bowl, a high school all-star game.
“Growing up since little league, I’ve played center all the way up,” Pritchard said, before signing. “During practice my high school coach would let me snap the ball just to keep it sharp.”
Virginia Tech’s depth chart at center to open fall camp features Coastal Carolina transfer Brock Hoffman, Zachariah Hoyt and Louis Mihota as well. Hoffman’s status for the 2019 season remains up in the air with the Hokies still waiting on the NCAA to rule on the offensive lineman’s waiver request.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder is the highest rated offensive lineman signee in Virginia Tech history. He was verbally committed to Ohio State until changing his decision on national signing day. The four-star signee (247 Sports composite) was the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2019 class.
Nester is the No. 6 ranked guard in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
“They have said obviously there is an opportunity to compete for a spot,” Hudson said, before signing day. “Some of the things they have talked to me about just being able to learn multiple positions to where I can come in and play wherever they need me.”