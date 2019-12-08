BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced its promoting Justin Hamilton to replace retiring defensive coordinator Bud Foster following the end of the 2019 season
Hamilton, who took over as safeties coach this year, will continue in that role. The Hokies alum, who played for coach Frank Beamer from 2002-05, returned to Blacksburg in 2018 as the program’s director of player development for the defense.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente informed the team before Sunday’s practice.
"Justin has earned this opportunity to lead our defense and our football team," Fuente said in a release. "Everyone in our program has a great deal of respect for him and his abilities. Coach Foster has reiterated to me on several occasions that Justin is ready for this next step in his coaching career.”
“I feel the same way and am convinced he's exactly the right fit for this role at Virginia Tech. Coach Hamilton is a talented coach and recruiter with a deep passion for both the game and Virginia Tech. He possesses a great knack for connecting with our players. His voice carries tremendous weight on the field and in the locker room because he's worn that helmet and experienced many of the same things the young men in our program are going through.”
Hamilton, 37, spent four years coaching at VMI as one of the team's linebackers coach before returning to Blacksburg. He also served as VMI's co-special teams coordinator for the final three seasons he was with the school.
While Hamilton's lone experience as a defensive coordinator was a three-year stint at UVA-Wise (a Division 2 school), Foster endorsed the move in a big way.
"When Coach Fuente asked whether Coach Hamilton was ready, my answer was, 'Absolutely, he's ready. He's a guy who will evolve, learn and get better from every experience,'" Foster said in a release. "I know Coach Fuente didn't have to ask my opinion, but when he did it just confirmed what we were both already thinking, that we had the right man already in the building to carry the torch for the Lunch Pail Defense. I couldn't be more proud of Justin and I'll continue supporting him and the Hokies in any way I can in my new role away from the field."
Foster announced that he was stepping down at the end of the season before the start of fall camp back in August.
Tech’s longtime defensive coordinator was one of five assistant coaches retired Tech coach Frank Beamer brought over from Murray State when he was hired in 1987. Foster coached the team’s inside linebackers his first season in Blacksburg. He was named co-defensive coordinator in 1995 along with Rod Sharpless and took over sole possession of the job the following year.
Tech’s defense has consistently been one of the top defenses in the country during Foster’s tenure with 44 top-five rankings in major defensive statistics and 11 first- or second- round draft picks (45 players drafted overall).
Foster was a finalist for the Broyles Award given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach three times before winning it in 2006 when Tech was ranked first nationally in scoring defense (11 points per game) and total defense (219.4 yards per game).
