Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene had a strong showing at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis. The tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs all had on-field workouts on Thursday night.
He had the best broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches) and 20-yard shuttle run (4.19 seconds) among tight ends in attendance. He was also in the top five at his position in the 40-yard dash (4.71 seconds), 3-cone drill (7.07) and bench press (21 reps). He had a 34 inch vertical jump.
Keene was one of three tight ends (Josiah Deguara and Charlie Taumoepeau) asked by NFL teams to perform running back drills.
During a session early in the week, he spoke highly of his time at Virginia Tech. Keene had 59 catches for 748 yards with eight touchdowns during his three-year collegiate career. He stepped in as a backup running back this season and had 11 carries for 33 yards.
“That was huge for me especially going in as a freshman and being able to make an impact right away,” Keene said. “I started 38 out of 39 games, so I got a ton of experience there. That was huge for me. I got some great coaching. I can’t say enough good things about my time there.”
Keene is the only Hokies player at this year’s NFL combine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.