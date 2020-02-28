NFL Combine Football

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene had a strong showing at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis. The tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs all had on-field workouts on Thursday night.

He had the best broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches) and 20-yard shuttle run (4.19 seconds) among tight ends in attendance. He was also in the top five at his position in the 40-yard dash (4.71 seconds), 3-cone drill (7.07) and bench press (21 reps). He had a 34 inch vertical jump.

Keene was one of three tight ends (Josiah Deguara and Charlie Taumoepeau) asked by NFL teams to perform running back drills.

During a session early in the week, he spoke highly of his time at Virginia Tech. Keene had 59 catches for 748 yards with eight touchdowns during his three-year collegiate career. He stepped in as a backup running back this season and had 11 carries for 33 yards.

“That was huge for me especially going in as a freshman and being able to make an impact right away,” Keene said. “I started 38 out of 39 games, so I got a ton of experience there. That was huge for me. I got some great coaching. I can’t say enough good things about my time there.”

Keene is the only Hokies player at this year’s NFL combine.

