BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was one of 55 players named to the Mackey Award watch list on Friday.
The award has been given annually to the country’s top tight end since 2000. Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson won the award last year.
Keen, a 2018 All-ACC honorable mention, had 19 catches for 302 yards (15.9 yards per catch) with three touchdowns last year. He made a series of memorable catches starting with a 67-yard touchdown against Duke, making three defenders miss along the way. There was also a game-winner at the goal line against North Carolina and a contested catch late in the Commonwealth Cup that helped force overtime.
The junior tight end has started 23 straight games for the young Hokies squad. He represented the team at the ACC Kickoff alongside Reggie Floyd.
Earlier this summer, Keene shared his optimistic outlook on the 2019 season during a grueling day of workouts.
“That first day of workouts in the spring was probably the most intense workout I’ve ever seen,” Keene said. “Everybody showed up ready to go. It was a whole new mindset. Guys didn’t want to just survive the workouts. We wanted to go compete with each other and that’s another big thing too. We aren’t saving anything until the last rep. We are running as hard as we can rep one. I’m not sure what it was, guys just flipped a switch (after last season).”