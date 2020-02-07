BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was announced as one of the 337 players invited to this year's NFL Scouting combine.
The 2020 NFL Combine runs from Feb. 23 through March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The tight ends are scheduled to do the bench press on Feb. 26 and do on-field workouts on Feb. 27.
Keene will also be able to meet with representatives from NFL teams across the league.
"I want to thank everyone that has helped me get to this point including coach Fuente, coach Shibest and coach Wiles, but most importantly my family and teammates who I could rely on," Keene said. "Something is special is building in Blacksburg and I wish I could be part of it but this is the best decision for me at this time."
He finished his career at Tech with 59 passes for 748 yards (12.7 avg.) with eight touchdowns in 36 games. The Colorado native had 21 catches for 240 yards with five touchdowns in 2019.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente addressed Keene's departure on national signing day. The staff worked with Keene to make sure he had all the information he needed at his disposal to make an informed decision.
"He got a lot of feedback," Fuente said. "Not just putting in for a review with the NFL, but individual people that we know across the league giving us feedback to continue to make these guys make the best decision. There was a litany of feedback he got, kind of formally and informally for people in the league we know and the formal process.”
Virginia Tech's streak of 25 straight years with at least one player taken in the draft ended last season. The Hokies were one of three teams in the conference that didn't have a player selected last year (Louisville, Georgia Tech).
A total of 93 Hokies were drafted during the streak including nine in the first round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.