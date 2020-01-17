BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting wide receiver Damon Hazelton has entered his name into the transfer portal. Hazelton made the announcement with a post Friday afternoon on Twitter.
"Want to say thank you to Virginia Tech coaches and community for giving me the opportunity to contribute to this university athletically and earn my degree," Hazelton said. "It has been an unbelievable time here. To all my brothers and teammates, I love each and every one of you and know this year will be nothing short of amazing. I have officially graduates and will be transferring for my last year of eligibility. I am in the the transfer portal."
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Hazelton will have to sit a year unless he's granted an NCAA waiver even though he's a graduate transfer since he's already transferred once. Hazelton transferred to Virginia Tech after starting seven games as a true freshman with Ball State and sat out the 2017 season.
Hazelton led Tech in all major receiving categories in 2018 with 51 catches for 802 yards and eight touchdowns. He started out the year by tying a school record with touchdowns in five straight games. This year he led the Hokies with eight touchdowns and had 31 catches for 527 yards. The receiver missed the team's first three games with an ankle injury.
While Virginia Tech is still expected to return 18 of the team's 22 starters from 2019, Hazelton is the third starter since the end of the season to leave the program. Running back Deshawn McClease and tight end Dalton Keene both declared early for the NFL Draft this month.
