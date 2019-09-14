BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech starting receiver Damon Hazelton will miss a third straight game with a lingering hamstring issue.
The injury has limited Hazelton in practice going back to fall camp. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder also battled a hamstring issue last season.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente went into greater detail than he normally does about injuries to discuss Hazelton’s status.
“It is an interesting deal,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “I did not intend to mislead you all. On Sunday’s practice last week, he looked like a million bucks. When we came out Tuesday, he just wasn’t himself. When I had this meeting last week, I fully intended him playing and having a great Tuesday and he just hasn’t. He’s still trying to get over the same thing.”
Hazelton dressed for the opener against Boston College and went through warmups with his teammates, but never left the bench. He wasn’t available the following week against Old Dominion.
“I don’t know how long it’s going to be,” Fuente said. “I kind of stepped out there and felt like he was going to back last week and he wasn’t. That wasn’t deliberate.”
Hazelton’s injury has opened up more playing opportunities for Phil Patterson and Kaleb Smith. Patterson has five catches for 63 yards on the season and Smith has six catches for 94 yards. Both have scored touchdowns this season.
