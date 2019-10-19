BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a left leg injury with less than a minute to go before the end of the first half against North Carolina and is questionable to return.
Hooker briefly stretched with his teammates when they came out for the second half, but cut that short to talk with the coaching staff on the sideline.
He exited the game 8 of 12 with 127 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He also had 10 carries for 41 yards.
The third-year sophomore, who was making his third career start, helped the Hokies take a 21-17 lead into halftime — he threw a pretty 55-yard touchdown to Tre Turner at the end of the first quarter — with the offense putting up 244 yards.
Tech quarterback Ryan Willis threw an 11-yard touchdown to Damon Hazelton on his lone snap in the first half. The Hokies went three-and-out with him at quarterback to start the third quarter.
